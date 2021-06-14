CAI lowers cotton production estimate for 2020-21 to 356 lakh bales

The Cotton Association of India (CAI) on Monday reduced its cotton crop estimate for 2020-21 by 4 lakh bales to 356 lakh bales, due to lower output expected in central and southern zones.

The total cotton production during 2019-20 (October 2020-September 2021) stood at 360 lakh bales, CAI said in a statement.

Advertisement

The cotton output estimate for the central zone has been reduced by 1 lakh bales to 194 lakh bales from 195 lakh bales estimated during the last month following a reduction of 1 lakh bales in the crop estimate for Gujarat, CAI stated.

CAI stated that the crop estimates of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have been maintained at the same level as in the previous month.

Similarly, the cotton crop estimate for the southern zone has been reduced by three lakh bales to 91.50 lakh bales as compared to the previous estimate of 94.50 lakh bales made during the last month, according to CAI.

In Telangana, the estimates are lower by 3 lakh bales based on the data provided by the Telangana Cotton Millers and Traders Welfare Association, whereas the cotton crop estimates for Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been maintained at the same levels as estimated previously, it added.

Meanwhile, CAI has maintained its cotton crop estimate for the northern zone at the same level as in its previous month's estimate, that is 65.50 lakh bales.

CAI further stated that the total cotton supply estimated during the period from October 2020 to May 2021 stood at 473.44 lakh bales.

This consists of the arrivals of 340.19 lakh bales up to May 31, 2021, imports of 8.25 lakh bales up to May 31 and the opening stock at the beginning of the season at 125 lakh bales.

Further, the CAI has estimated cotton consumption during October 2020 to May 2021 at 220 lakh bales, while the export shipment up to May 31 is estimated at 58 lakh bales.

Stock at the end of May 2021 is estimated by the CAI at 195.44 lakh bales, including 90 lakh bales with textile mills and the remaining 105.44 lakh bales with the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI), Maharashtra federation and others (MNCs, traders and ginners, among others).

The total cotton supply till the end of the season (up to September 30, 2021) is estimated at 491 lakh bales consisting of the opening stock of 125 lakh bales at the beginning of the season, cotton crop for the season at 356 lakh bales and imports estimated at 10 lakh bales.

Domestic consumption for the entire crop year (up to September 30, 2021) is now estimated higher by 10 lakh bales to 325 lakh bales considering the brisk demand for cotton yarn despite disruptions caused by the lockdown to arrest spread of the second wave of COVID-19.

CAI has also increased the exports estimate for the season from its previous estimate of 70 lakh bales to 72 lakh bales.

The carryover stock at the end of the season is estimated at 94 lakh bales, CAI added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)