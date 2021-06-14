First consignment of GI-certified Jardalu mangoes from Bhagalpur exported to UK

The first commercial consignment of Jardalu mangoes from Bhagalpur, Bihar, was exported to the UK on Monday, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

With distinct aroma and taste, Jardalu mangoes from Bhagalpur received GI (Geographical Indications) certification in 2018.

A GI is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin. Such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness which is essentially attributable to its origin in that defined geographical locality.

Darjeeling Tea, Mahabaleshwar Strawberry, Blue Pottery of Jaipur, Banarasi Sarees and Tirupati Laddus are some of the GIs.

While most of the states in India have mango plantations, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka have a major share in total production of the fruit.

Mangoes are processed by the APEDA registered packhouse facilities and then exported to various regions and countries including the Middle-east, European Union, the US, Japan and South Korea.

