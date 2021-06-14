Putin on successor: ready to support a critic if he is true to Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told the U.S. television network NBC in an interview, when asked about plans for a successor, that he is ready to support someone who is faithful to the country even if he is critical of the president.

"If I see an individual, even if he is critical of some of my activities, but I see that the individual ... is faithful to the country ... whatever his attitude towards me is, I would do everything to support such people," the Kremlin website quoted Putin as saying.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)