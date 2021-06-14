Mini kits carrying seeds for sowing distributed to farmers: Karnataka minister

Mini kits worth Rs 12.6 crore carrying seeds for sowing have been given free of cost to the farmers under the ''National Food Security Mission'' (NFSM) scheme in 19 major growing districts, Karnataka Agriculture Minister B C Patil said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Patil said farmers have been given Toor Daal, groundnut and Soybean seeds under the programme.

They are encouraged under this campaign to grow various other crops.

In the year 2020-21, foodgrains production took place in 153.08 lakh hectares, which is about two per cent higher than the country average and 10 per cent higher in Karnataka compared to the state average, the minister said.

The growth in foodgrain production was despite COVID-19 induced lockdown and slump in economy, for which the credit goes to the farmers.

This year, the target is to grow foodgrains in 77 lakh hectares during monsoon, of which sowing has already taken place in 11.73 lakh hectares.

Against a demand for six lakh quintals of sowing seed, the state has 7.74 lakh quintals of sowing seed available.

So far, 1.79 lakh quintals of seed have been distributed and 1.15 lakh quintal seed stock at farmer contact centres.

From April to June, the total demand for fertilisers was 12.78 lakh metric tonnes, while 8.02 lakh MT has been supplied.PTI GMS BN BALA BN BALA

