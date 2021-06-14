SJVN inks pact with National Institute of Wind Energy for energy projects

State-owned SJVN Ltd has signed a pact with National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE) to develop solar and wind energy projects.

SJVN has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Institute for 'technical consultancy services' for development of solar, wind, hybrid (wind and solar) and hybrid (wind, solar and battery storage) energy projects of SJVN, according to a statement.

NIWE will support SJVN to assess the feasibility and techno-commercial aspects of the projects and preparation of detailed project reports, estimates and bid documents covering all relevant aspects from the concept to the commissioning of these projects.

SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma said, ''The Government of India is targeting to achieve installation of 175 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity by the year 2022 and 450 gigawatts by 2030,'' The joint efforts of SJVNL and NIWE are going to accelerate the process of achieving this target and providing round-the-clock energy to the nation, he added.

Sharma said these efforts will also lead to achievement of shared vision of SJVN, of becoming a 25,000-megawatt company by 2040.

The pact was signed in a virtual ceremony by Sharma and NIWE Director General K Balaraman.

SJVN Ltd was incorporated in 1988 as a joint venture between the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh.

The company has commissioned seven projects totalling 2,016.5 MW of installed capacity and 86 km of 400 kV transmission line.

