EDF says fuel rods could explain inert gases build-up at Taishan plant

French power group EDF said on Monday that a build-up of inert gases at EPR nuclear power station in Taishan in China seemed to be due to issue with some fuel rods.

A spokesman for the company also told reporters that measurements of inert gases in Taishan plant were below maximum levels authorised in China.

