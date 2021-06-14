Left Menu

NHPC, BSHPC sign pact to set up 130.1-MW hydro power project in Bihar

In his address, the energy minister of Bihar conveyed his gratitude on behalf of the state government to the power ministry and NHPC for taking up the implementation of the Dagmara project.He further said the project will bring all-round progress and development in the state.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 19:52 IST
NHPC, BSHPC sign pact to set up 130.1-MW hydro power project in Bihar
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned NHPC on Monday signed a pact with Bihar State Hydroelectric Power Corporation (BSHPC) to implement a 130.1-megawatt (MW) Dagmara hydroelectricity project in Bihar. Speaking on this occasion, Power Minister R K Singh said hydropower is important in the background of climate change and in the shift from fossil to non-fossil fuel for future generation.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed on Monday between public sector hydropower firm NHPC and BSHPC for the implementation of the 130.1-MW Dagmara HE Project in the Supaul district of Bihar, the power ministry said in a statement.

The pact was signed and exchanged by the signatories in the presence of Union Power Minister R K Singh and Bihar Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav.

The MoU was signed by NHPC Director (Projects) Biswajit Basu on behalf of NHPC, whereas BSHPC Managing Director Alok Kumar signed the document on behalf of the Government of Bihar. In his address, the energy minister of Bihar conveyed his gratitude on behalf of the state government to the power ministry and NHPC for taking up the implementation of the Dagmara project.

He further said the project will bring all-round progress and development in the state. NHPC Chairman and Managing Director A K Singh said the Dagmara HE project will be a landmark project in the power sector scenario of Bihar as far as green power is concerned.

He further added that apart from generating clean and green power, the execution will boost the socio-economic and infrastructure development in the area and shall also create employment opportunities. The 130.1-MW Dagmara HE project is to be implemented by NHPC on an ownership basis.

Currently, NHPC has 24 operational power stations with a total installed capacity of 7,071 MW.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021