Left Menu

Titmus just misses world record at Australian Olympic trials

I tried to get to sleep and I couldnt, the adrenaline was still pumping.I went under the qualifying time and a small PB, she said, So I cant ask for much more. Mack Horton missed another chance to qualify for an individual event in Tokyo when he placed fifth in the 800-meter freestyle in 8 minutes, 0.72 seconds, well behind Jack McLoughlins winning time of 742.51.Horton wont get a chance to defend his Olympic title in the 400 free after placing third in the Australian trials on the weekend.

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 14-06-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 20:05 IST
Titmus just misses world record at Australian Olympic trials
  • Country:
  • Australia

Ariarne Titmus narrowly missed the world record as she won the women's 200-meter freestyle on Monday night at the Australian Olympic swimming trials.

Her time of 1 minute, 53.09 seconds was the second-fastest ever for the women's 200 free and just 0.11 outside the world mark set by Italy's Federica Pellegrini in 2009, before rubberized swimsuits were banned.

Titmus was backing up a day after her victory in the 400 freestyle in national record time and dealing with shoulder soreness.

''At the start of the week I was a bit worried,'' she said. ''But I am just managing it as best I can . . . it's hanging in there, it’s getting the job done.'' Kaylee McKeown followed up her world record in the 100-meter backstroke on Sunday by winning the 200-meter individual medley in 2:08.19.

The 19-year-old McKeown said she got about 4 1/2 hours of sleep after her record-breaking night.

''That is probably the toughest thing I had to overcome this morning, there was a lot of fatigue,'' she said. ''I just did the best I could recovery-wise. I tried to get to sleep and I couldn’t, the adrenaline was still pumping.

''I went under the qualifying time and a small PB,'' she said, ''So I can’t ask for much more.'' Mack Horton missed another chance to qualify for an individual event in Tokyo when he placed fifth in the 800-meter freestyle in 8 minutes, 0.72 seconds, well behind Jack McLoughlin's winning time of 7:42.51.

Horton won't get a chance to defend his Olympic title in the 400 free after placing third in the Australian trials on the weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021