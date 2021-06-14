Soccer-Poland v Slovakia teams
Following are the teams for the European Championship Group E match between Poland and Slovakia in St Petersburg on Monday.
Poland: Wojciech Szczesny; Jan Bednarek, Maciej Rybus, Kamil Glik, Bartosz Bereszynski; Karol Linetty, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Mateusz Klich, Piotr Zielinski, Kamil Jozwiak; Robert Lewandowski (captain)
Slovakia: Martin Dubravka; Peter Pekarik, Lubomir Satka, Milan Skriniar, Tomas Hubocan; Juraj Kucka, Jakub Hromada, Marek Hamsik (captain), Lukas Haraslin, Ondrej Duda; Robert Mak
