Soccer-Poland v Slovakia teams

Following are the teams for the European Championship Group E match between Poland and Slovakia in St Petersburg on Monday.

Poland: Wojciech Szczesny; Jan Bednarek, Maciej Rybus, Kamil Glik, Bartosz Bereszynski; Karol Linetty, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Mateusz Klich, Piotr Zielinski, Kamil Jozwiak; Robert Lewandowski (captain)

Advertisement

Slovakia: Martin Dubravka; Peter Pekarik, Lubomir Satka, Milan Skriniar, Tomas Hubocan; Juraj Kucka, Jakub Hromada, Marek Hamsik (captain), Lukas Haraslin, Ondrej Duda; Robert Mak

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)