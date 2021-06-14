Assam power PSUs tasked to increase revenue, check losses

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday directed the three power companies of the state to work to increase their revenue and and plug losses.

The Chief Minister, at a review meeting with the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGCL) and Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited (AEGCL), called for linking revenue collection with promotion of qualitative performance and active service delivery system to the consumers.

Expressing his concern over the fall in revenue collection and consequent loss, Sarma asked the power companies to work on strategies to plug the loss.

He also asked the power companies to be innovative and look for ways to increase revenue earnings and profits.

The Chief Minister claimed that some fraudulent consumers adopted dubious methods to save on electricity bills causing huge loss of revenue to APDCL which in turn to recover this loss and to pay for power purchase approached the Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission (AERC) to increase the rate of energy tariff.

''The public has to bear the brunt of this increased tariff as a result of the loss generated from defaulting consumers '', Sarma pointed out.

He, therefore, asked power companies to design modalities and plug loopholes so that consumers cannot evade electricity tariffs or indulge in fraudulent practices.

He also asked the power companies to maintain extensive vigilance to stop power theft and reduce transmission and distribution loss across the state.

The Chief Minister also asked the APDCL to prepare a profile of the defaulting consumers.

He also asked the companies to make a list of the cement companies and other high valued consumers, tally their production or services with GST returns and electricity bills.

The Chief Minister also emphasised on the need of bringing in modern, state of the art technologies for the structural and qualitative development of the power companies to ensure 24X7 uninterrupted and quality power supply to the people as well commercial establishments.

Power Minister Bimal Bora, Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Samir Kumar Sinha, Principal Secretary to Power Department Neeraj Verma, Managing Directors and other senior officers of the three power companies were present at the meeting.

