VHP suggests Ram Temple Trust to file defamation case against politicians over corruption allegations

By Suchitra Mukherjee Outrightly rejecting the corruption allegations leveled by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Tej Narayan Pandey against Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in the purchase of land in Ayodhya, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) International Working President Alok Kumar on Monday said that defamation suits will be filed against Opposition parties who are trying to mislead people ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

"The land was in the name of Kusum Pathak. A few years ago she had signed an agreement with Sultan Ansari and Ravi Mohan Tripathi in which she agreed to sell it for Rs 2 crore, which was the market rate of the land at the time," Kumar said. He added that buying and selling of the land are being done on the basis of mutual dialogue and consent.

Advertisement

"Kusum Pathak was ready to sell it but she could not sell it because she had already entered into a deal. Meanwhile, both Sultan Ansari and Ravi Mohan Tripathi were also willing to sell it, but they couldn't take that decision without the consent of Kusum and moreover they didn't have any agreement to sell it," he said. "But this deal was not possible without the consent of these four including Harish Pathak," he added.

"Construction of Ram Temple is authentic and transparent. Attempts to malign this divine movement are unfortunate. It appears that this misinformation campaign is being done by selfish motives. The political parties are trying to politicize the matter but it is related to faith," he said. He further said that it was agreed together that Kusum Pathak would sell this land to Ansari and because this agreement was worth 2 crore, so this deal was done on that very amount.

The VHP leader said the rates of land have increased following the Ram Mandir verdict and the state government's announcement of the Mandir construction. "The Trust has found that the Circle rate has lost its relevance. The present rate of the land in question is Rs 18.5 crore," he added.

Asserting that there are no irregularities in the deal, he informed that all the money transactions have been done in cash, so there is no question of money laundering. Further slamming the Opposition parties, Kumar said it is the nature of some people to make false allegations.

"We have suggested the Trust to file defamation case against the persons leveling false allegations against Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are round the corner that is why they are misleading the people with lies," he said. Calling the land deal as "transparent" agreement, he made a scathing attack on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, saying that her party had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court (SC) questioning the existence of Lord Ram.

"When Priyanka ji's party was in power, she refused to acknowledge the existence of Lord Ram and gave an affidavit in the Supreme Court. Sanjay Singh and others should also be tried for defamation," he added. Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Tej Narayan Pandey on Sunday accused Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust of committing corruption in a land deal and sought a CBI probe into the matter.

Holding a press conference on Sunday, Pandey said, "The piece of land was earlier purchased for Rs 2 crores by Ravi Mohan Tiwari and Sultan Ansari. 10 minutes later, the Trust bought the land for Rs 18.5 crores on March 18." The SP leader also claimed that Rs 17 crore was sent to the bank account of Ravi Mohan Tiwari and Sultan Ansari through RTGS mode of payment and demanded a probe into the RTGS money transfer.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)