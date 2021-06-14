Left Menu

Andhra reports 4,549 new COVID-19 cases, 59 deaths in last 24 hrs

Andhra Pradesh reported 4,549 new COVID-19 cases, 10,114 recoveries and 59 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state's health department on Monday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 14-06-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 21:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh reported 4,549 new COVID-19 cases, 10,114 recoveries and 59 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state's health department on Monday. With this, the cumulative caseload mounted to 18,14,393 including 80,013 active cases and 17,22,381 total recoveries. The death toll in the state rose to 11,999 including the new deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 87,756 samples are tested in Andhra Pradesh. In the past 24 hours, 59 deaths are reported in State including 12 in Chittoor district, 8 in Prakasam district, 6 in West Godavari district, 5 in Krishna district, 4 each in Anantapur, East Godavari, Srikakulam districts, 3 each in Guntur, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram districts and 2 each in Kadapa, Nellore districts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

