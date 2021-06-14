Left Menu

VHP warns of protest if Mumbai flyover named after Sufi saint Chisti

Criticising Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale's demand to name the flyover being built in Mumbai's Mankhurd after Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has threatened to protest if it is implemented.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-06-2021 21:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Criticising Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale's demand to name the flyover being built in Mumbai's Mankhurd after Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has threatened to protest if it is implemented. "We will protest if the state government names the Mankhurd flyover after anyone besides great personalities of Hindu culture. We will not stop at this, we can make our protest more aggressive," VHP spokesperson Raj NayarNayar said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Kadam slammed Shiv Sena, saying that the party remembers Lord Rama and Chhatrapati Shivaji only before elections. "After coming to power, they cheat people. The party now seems to be committed to pro-Pakistan ideas. I appeal to the Chief Minister to name the Mankhurd bridge after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," Kadam said.

Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 10, demanding that the flyover being built in Mankhurd road be named after Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Garib Nawaz. (ANI)

