Left Menu

140 tortoises seized from train at UP's Manikpur station

Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Sunday seized 140 tortoises from the Saket Express at Uttar Pradesh's Manikpur Junction.

ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-06-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 22:24 IST
140 tortoises seized from train at UP's Manikpur station
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Sunday seized 140 tortoises from the Saket Express at Uttar Pradesh's Manikpur Junction. The train bound for Mumbai had originated from Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad.

The seized reptiles were brought to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Manikpur, from where the creatures were handed over to Forest Department's officer (Manikpur Range) TP Singh. "Assistant sub-inspector Ashok Yadav and constable Rakesh Meena and GRP Manikpur staff were conducting a joint investigation operation at Manikpur station. During this time the Lokmanya Tilak-bound train arrived and a black coloured unclaimed bag was reported from under seat 51 of coach number D-2. Upon checking in the said coach, about 140 tortoises, banned creatures were found in the bag," the North Central (NC) Railways said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021