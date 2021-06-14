Left Menu

Heavy rainfall likely in parts of Goa on Tuesday

The India Meteorological Department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Goa on Tuesday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 14-06-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 23:28 IST
Heavy rainfall likely in parts of Goa on Tuesday
Visual of rains in Goa's Panaji (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Goa on Tuesday. "In continuation of the daily forecasts and bulletins issued from June 7 to June 12, extremely heavy rainfall (rainfall higher than 204.4 mm in 24 hours) is very likely at one or two places over North Goa and South Goa districts on June 14, 15. Heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 - 204.4 mm of rainfall in 24 hours) is very likely with scattered distribution over North and South Goa districts till June 16," an IMD release said.

It said that winds of speed around 40 kmph are likely along with rainfall spells. With increased rainfall activity to continue, the areas vulnerable for landslide and flooding may be kept under monitoring and necessary precautions may be taken, the weather office said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
2
G7 leaders donate 870M vaccine doses to support ACT-Accelerator

G7 leaders donate 870M vaccine doses to support ACT-Accelerator

United Kingdom
3
Bangkok hospitals postpone COVID-19 shots, citing vaccine shortages

Bangkok hospitals postpone COVID-19 shots, citing vaccine shortages

 Thailand
4
Health News Roundup: EU's Michel: G7 to accelerate global COVID-19 vaccine deliveries; Judge tosses Houston hospital workers' lawsuit over vaccine requirement and more

Health News Roundup: EU's Michel: G7 to accelerate global COVID-19 vaccine ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021