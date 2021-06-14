Left Menu

14-06-2021
Soccer-Spain v Sweden teams

Following are the teams for the European Championship Group E match between Spain and Sweden in Seville on Monday.

Spain: Unai Simon; Marcos Llorente, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba (captain); Koke, Rodri, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata, Dani Olmo. Sweden: Robin Olsen; Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Marcus Danielson, Ludwig Augustinsson; Sebastian Larsson (captain), Albin Ekdal, Martin Olsson, Emil Forsberg; Marcus Berg, Alexander Isak.

