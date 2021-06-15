Left Menu

Nagaland govt distributes rice, pulses, spices among daily wagers

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 15-06-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 00:14 IST
Nagaland govt distributes rice, pulses, spices among daily wagers
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Nagaland government on Monday began distributing relief package - containing rice, pulses, oil, soap and other things -- among daily wage earners and labourers, who are reeling under financial crisis amid the COVID-induced curbs.

As many as 30,000 daily wagers will be extended dry ration relief package worth Rs 550 each, principal secretary, Home Department, R Ramakrishnan, said.

Each package comprises 10 kg rice, one kg each of lentils, sugar, salt and onion & garlic, half a litre of mustard oil, 200 grams of tea leaf, two pieces each of bathing & washing soaps, 100 gram each of masala and chilli sachets.

The package will mitigate to an extent the hardships faced by daily wage earners and labourers due the COVID-19 lockdown, Ramakrishnan said.

He further said that rice was being sent to the districts by the Department of Food and Civil Supplies, while other relief items are being procured locally.

Nagaland imposed complete lockdown for a week on May 14 to combat the raging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was extended thrice over the past few weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
2
G7 leaders donate 870M vaccine doses to support ACT-Accelerator

G7 leaders donate 870M vaccine doses to support ACT-Accelerator

United Kingdom
3
Bangkok hospitals postpone COVID-19 shots, citing vaccine shortages

Bangkok hospitals postpone COVID-19 shots, citing vaccine shortages

 Thailand
4
Health News Roundup: EU's Michel: G7 to accelerate global COVID-19 vaccine deliveries; Judge tosses Houston hospital workers' lawsuit over vaccine requirement and more

Health News Roundup: EU's Michel: G7 to accelerate global COVID-19 vaccine ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021