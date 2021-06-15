Odisha CM directs Crime Branch to investigate seizure of "Spurious Drugs" in state

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday directed the Crime Branch to investigate the seizure of spurious drugs cases reported from some places in the state. Earlier on Saturday, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare Department, Odisha) PK Mohapatra had issued the direction to the Odisha State Medical Corporation and State Police to launch a joint inquiry into the seizure of fake drugs and submit the report.

As per the statement of the Directorate of Drug Controller, Odisha, the Food and Drugs Administration of Maharashtra tipped them off about the spurious 'Favipiravir' tablets (Favimax-400), allegedly manufactured by Max Relief Health Care Solan, Himachal Pradesh (reportedly a non-existing manufacturer), were purchased by Cuttack based Medilloyd Medicament Private Limited. A team of Drug Controllers of Odisha conducted the raid at the premises of Medilloyd Medicament Private Limited on June 10. During the raid, it was noted that the firm has purchased 58,000 tablets of "Favimax-400" from one Max Relief Health Care, Gautam Budh Nagar, UP, out of which the Directorate of Drug Controllersupplied 40,600 tablets to Shri Mahadev Medicals and Surgicals, Gwalior (MP).

Out of the available stock of 17,400 tablets, 400 tablets were drawn for statutory testing and the balance 17,000 tablets were seized under the provision of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Rules thereunder, the statement added. The supply details of "Favimax-400" tablets to Gwalior have been communicated to the Food and Drugs Administration, Madhya Pradesh by the concerned authorities.

On June 11, the raids continued and it was found that nine other drugs allegedly manufactured by the same Max Relief Health Care, Solan, Himachal Pradesh have also been purchased by the firm. To ascertain the genuineness of these drugs and assess their quality, statutory samples of the nine drugs were also drawn and balance stocks were seized. "Since the nine drugs were found to have been supplied to different districts, all the drugs inspectors have been alerted in the matter. As per available information, seizures have been made in Balangir, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Rourkela and Bhubaneswar on June 11," officials said. (ANI)

