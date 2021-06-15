Left Menu

K'taka announces Rs one lakh relief for BPL families that lost earning member to COVID

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday announced Rs 1 lakh relief to each family under Below Poverty Line (BPL) which has lost an earning or adult member due to COVID-19.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-06-2021 03:38 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 03:38 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday announced Rs 1 lakh relief to each family under Below Poverty Line (BPL) which has lost an earning or adult member due to COVID-19.

"Several families are in trouble due to COVID-19. Keeping this in mind, we have decided to give Rs one lakh to each of such BPL NSE 1.83 per cent families, which lost their 'adult member'," the CM told reporters.Yediyurappa further said that the decision will benefit about 25,000 to 30,000 such families incurring an expenditure of Rs 250 crore to Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka has 1,80,856 active cases of COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

