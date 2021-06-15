Left Menu

FIR against 3 men for raping female cop in Mumbai

An FIR has been registered at Mumbai's Meghwadi Police Station, Powai against three men for allegedly raping a female assistant police inspector.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-06-2021 05:00 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 05:00 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
An FIR has been registered at Mumbai's Meghwadi Police Station, Powai against three men for allegedly raping a female assistant police inspector. In a statement issued on Monday, police said the main accused raped the female assistant police inspector on the pretext of marriage and recorded the act to blackmail her.

"The main accused hails from Aurangabad. He came in contact with the woman cop through a social networking site and they developed a relationship. The accused came to the Powai area in Mumbai to meet the victim and promised to marry her. The accused then allegedly captured their intimate moments between them in a video and later started harassing and blackmailing her along with his two friends," the police statement said. According to police, on the complaint of the woman cop, an FIR was registered at Meghwadi police station in Mumbai on June 11 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the IT Act.

"The case has been transferred to Powai police station under zero FIR. No arrest has been made in this case yet," police added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

