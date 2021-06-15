Left Menu

Light to moderate rains to lash parts of Haryana today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rainfall for isolated places in Haryana on Tuesday morning.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 15-06-2021 05:05 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 05:05 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rainfall for isolated places in Haryana on Tuesday morning. "Light to moderate intensity rain with wind 20-40 kmph (Kilometer per hour) would occur over isolated places of Jind, Kosli, Farukhnagar, Adampur, Rewari (Haryana) and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours," IMD tweeted at 4.10 am.

Earlier on Monday, IMD in its daily bulletin said that rainfall and thunderstorm activity over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh is likely to further increase from the early morning hours of June 15 to June 16. "Heavy rainfall would occur at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh," it added. (ANI)

