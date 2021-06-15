Left Menu

One held in Haryana's Rohtak, drugs seized

Haryana Police on Monday arrested one person in connection with the alleged smuggling of narcotics in Rohtak district and claimed to have seized 100 grams of smack.

ANI | Rohtak (Haryana) | Updated: 15-06-2021 08:13 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 08:13 IST
One held in Haryana's Rohtak, drugs seized
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Police on Monday arrested one person in connection with the alleged smuggling of narcotics in Rohtak district and claimed to have seized 100 grams of smack. Haryana Police informed that the accused was arrested while a team of crime investigation agencies was patrolling to keep a tab on anti-social elements.

The Delhi-based accused, identified as Kuldeep alias Cheeki, was coming on foot from the Mata Darwaza side, when the police, based on suspicion, nabbed and frisked him. 100 grams of smack was recovered from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway.

In a separate incident, Haryana Police arrested two persons, riding a motorcycle, with 35.5 grams of heroin in Fatehabad district. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
2
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
3
Bangkok hospitals postpone COVID-19 shots, citing vaccine shortages

Bangkok hospitals postpone COVID-19 shots, citing vaccine shortages

 Thailand
4
G7 leaders donate 870M vaccine doses to support ACT-Accelerator

G7 leaders donate 870M vaccine doses to support ACT-Accelerator

United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021