COVID-19 vaccination drive for transgender community held in Bhubaneswar

Amidst the second COVID-19 wave, a group of the transgender community was vaccinated on Monday after a special vaccination drive was launched for the community by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) at Kalyan Mandap in the city.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 15-06-2021 08:28 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 08:28 IST
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) launches vaccination drive for transgenders .. Image Credit: ANI
Amidst the second COVID-19 wave, a group of the transgender community was vaccinated on Monday after a special vaccination drive was launched for the community by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) at Kalyan Mandap in the city. Speaking to ANI, Monti, a trans person said, "I am very happy and thankful of BMC to provide the first jab of Covaxin in Bhubaneswar. I had tried twice to book a slot but failed to register with the Cowin app. Today, I and my friends, who have no Aadhar Card or other identity cards for registration also get vaccinated here."

Another trans person, Ragni Das said, "We are thankful to BMC for providing the COVID-19 vaccine to us and treating us like a normal human being." Anshuman Rath, Zonal Deputy Commissioner-South East, Bhubaneswar said that transgender community members, those who were not having an identity card have been also administrated the first jab.

"BMC has launched a special vaccination drive for the transgender community at Kalyan Mandap in Bhubaneswar. As of today, there're around 500 transgenders in Bhubaneswar. A large number of trans members, who was not having an identity card like Aadhar Card or other required documents have been also administrated the first jab against COVID-19," said Rath. He further said that the trans community has played an important role during the pandemic to serve society. They also have collected parking tax on-road and live a dignified life. (ANI)

