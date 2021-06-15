Left Menu

Telangana cancels Class 12 exams, to promote all Class 11 students

The Telangana government has decided to cancel the Class 12 exam for the academic year 2020-21 and promote all Class 11 students to Class 12.

The Telangana government has decided to cancel the Class 12 exam for the academic year 2020-21 and promote all Class 11 students to Class 12. The state government has further said that Class 12 results will be declared on the basis of pre-determined objective criteria.

The Secretary of the Board of Intermediate Examination has been directed to issue orders for promoting all Class 11 students to Class 12. The Class 11 students will now be eligible to attend classes. The government has, however, announced the Clas XI exams will be conducted sooner or later, and that students will have to appear for these exams.

"Considering the present pandemic situation prevailing in the State, Government hereby decides to cancel Class XII Intermediate public examination for academic year 2020-21. Results to be declared on basis of pre-determined objective criteria. Secretary, Board of Intermediate Examination is directed to issue orders for promoting all Class XI students to Class XII," the government of Telangana said in its order dated June 14. Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the CBSE had earlier this month had also cancelled the class 12 exams. Many other state boads have also announced similar decisions. (ANI)

