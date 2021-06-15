Left Menu

Rajasthan CM condoles death of Gurjar reservation movement leader Captain Harprasad Tanwar

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday condoled the demise of Captain Harprasad Tanwar, senior vice-president of the Sangharsh Samiti of the state's well-known Gurjar reservation movement, who passed away on Saturday.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 15-06-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 12:12 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
In another tweet, the Rajasthan Chief Minister said, "The people of MBC category have made great sacrifices and sacrifices, our government has always played a positive role in giving reservation to them. Praying to God to give strength to the bereaved family members and associates of Harprasad Tanwar ji to bear this loss and give peace to the departed soul." Tanwar died on Saturday in a private hospital in Jaipur. He was admitted to Fortis Hospital two weeks ago where he was undergoing treatment for brain hemorrhage. He passed away during treatment. (ANI)

In another tweet, the Rajasthan Chief Minister said, "The people of MBC category have made great sacrifices and sacrifices, our government has always played a positive role in giving reservation to them. Praying to God to give strength to the bereaved family members and associates of Harprasad Tanwar ji to bear this loss and give peace to the departed soul." Tanwar died on Saturday in a private hospital in Jaipur. He was admitted to Fortis Hospital two weeks ago where he was undergoing treatment for brain hemorrhage. He passed away during treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

