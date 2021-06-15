Left Menu

IndiGo flight suffers tyre burst while landing in Hubli, all passengers-crew safe

An IndiGo flight from Kannur suffered a tyre burst while landing at Karnataka's Hubli Airport on Monday, informed the airline on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 12:43 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
An IndiGo flight from Kannur suffered a tyre burst while landing at Karnataka's Hubli Airport on Monday, informed the airline on Tuesday. It further stated that all passengers and crew are safe.

The aircraft is currently under maintenance checks at Hubli, the airline said. "IndiGo ATR operating 6e-7979 from Kannur to Hubli reported Tyre Burst at Hubli upon arrival yesterday evening. All passengers and crew are safe. Aircraft is currently under maintenance checks at Hubli," said the airline in a press statement issued today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

