Left Menu

Chardham Yatra opening to be considered after U'khand CM returns from Delhi, says Chief Advisor

The opening of Chardham Yatra will be considered after the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Tirath Singh Rawat returns from Delhi, Shatrughan Singh the Chief Advisor to the CM told ANI on Tuesday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 15-06-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 12:54 IST
Chardham Yatra opening to be considered after U'khand CM returns from Delhi, says Chief Advisor
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The opening of Chardham Yatra will be considered after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat returns from Delhi, informed Shatrughan Singh the Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister. "The opening of Chardham Yatra will only be considered after the Chief Minister returns from Delhi", Singh told ANI on Tuesday.

After considering all aspects, the government will take a final call regarding the Yatra, he added. Uttarakhand government on Tuesday postponed its order to open the Chardham Yatra for people from three districts Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi.

Government Spokesperson and Cabinet Minister, Subodh Uniyal told ANI that the hearing is underway at Nainital High Court regarding the Chardham Yatra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ...

 India
4
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021