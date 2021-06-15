Chardham Yatra opening to be considered after U'khand CM returns from Delhi, says Chief Advisor
The opening of Chardham Yatra will be considered after the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Tirath Singh Rawat returns from Delhi, Shatrughan Singh the Chief Advisor to the CM told ANI on Tuesday.
After considering all aspects, the government will take a final call regarding the Yatra, he added. Uttarakhand government on Tuesday postponed its order to open the Chardham Yatra for people from three districts Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi.
Government Spokesperson and Cabinet Minister, Subodh Uniyal told ANI that the hearing is underway at Nainital High Court regarding the Chardham Yatra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
