Bihar's COVID-19 curbs relaxed further; night curfew to remain from 8 pm to 5 am
With a dip in coronavirus cases in Bihar, chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced further relaxations in COVID-19 imposed restrictions in the state from June 16.
With a dip in Coronavirus cases in Bihar, chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced further relaxations in COVID-19 imposed restrictions in the state starting from June 16. As part of the gradual unlock process in the state, government and private offices have been allowed to function in full strength till 5 PM, while shops will be allowed to remain open till 6 PM.
However, night curfew will be in place from 8 pm to 5 am. "Corona infection status was reviewed. For the next one week, i.e. from June 16 to June 22, the restrictions will be relaxed and now the government and non-government offices will be open till 5 pm, shops and establishments till 6 pm. The night curfew will be in effect from 8 pm to 5 am," tweeted Bihar CM.
A complete lockdown was imposed on May 5 after the state witnessed a surge in COVID infections. According to the state health ministry, Bihar on Monday reported 324 new COVID-19 cases, taking the positive tally in the state to 4,771. (ANI)
