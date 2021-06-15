Ukraine parliament approves tax amnesty despite IMF scepticism
The Ukrainian parliament approved on Tuesday a tax amnesty bill initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, which will let citizens voluntarily declare assets by paying a one-time fee to the budget over the next 12 months.
Ukraine hopes the move will help collect significant additional budget revenues and reduce the size of the shadow economy although the International Monetary Fund, which supports Ukraine with a $5 billion programme, is sceptical.
