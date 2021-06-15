China says radiation levels normal around Taishan reactor

China said on Tuesday that radiation levels around the Taishan nuclear project in the southeastern province of Guangdong remained normal, following media reports of a leak at one of its reactors.

French utility EDF, one of the project's owners, said on Monday that it was investigating media reports that abnormal levels of radioactive gas had leaked from the plant. CNN had reported that Framatome, the EDF unit that designed Taishan's reactors, was warning of an "imminent radiological threat" at the project following a build-up of krypton and xenon.

Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for China's foreign ministry, told a news briefing that the plant was fully compliant with all requirements and there were no signs of abnormalities in its vicinity. "So far China's nuclear power plants have maintained a good operating record, with no incidents affecting the environment and public health," Zhao said.

The Taishan project, completed in 2019, consists of two French-designed reactors, and is located around 200 km (124 miles) from Hong Kong. Earlier, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam told reporters that the Hong Kong Observatory and the Water Supplies Department have been monitoring radiation levels and so far they have not detected anything abnormal.

