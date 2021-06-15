Left Menu

CJI N V Ramana offers prayers at Lord Lakshmi Narasimha temple in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-06-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 14:05 IST
Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, who is on a visit to Telangana, offered prayers at the famous Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri on Tuesday.

Ramana was accorded a traditional welcome by officials and priests at the Yadadri temple, around 60 km from Hyderabad.

Telangana Law and Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and other leaders, besides officials, were present.

The K Chandrasekhar Rao-led state government had taken up a massive renovation of the temple after the formation of the separate state in 2014.

Justice Ramana was accorded a warm welcome by the state government when he arrived here on June 11 on his maiden visit to the state after assuming the office of the Chief Justice of India.

