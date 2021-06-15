Left Menu

Special teams formed to drive two jumbos away from human settlements

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 15-06-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 14:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three special teams have been formed to drive away two wild elephants straying into human settlements in and around the Boluvampatti range on the outskirts, forest department sources said on Tuesday.

According to the sources, two tuskers attempted to enter the area last night, but the department staff succeeded in chasing them away.

However, both the elephants returned through Thanikandi tribal hamlet and stayed put at a pond near Muttathuvayal early Tuesday.

Based on the information given by the residents, forest rangers and other department staff rushed to the spot to chase them away, with the help of a team each from Coimbatore and Madukkarai range office, they said.

Efforts are on to drive the elephants away to the reserve forest area, which is just two km from the pond, and senior officials are monitoring their movement with the help of drones, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

