Andhra: YSRCP leader shoots dead relative, kills self later

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Prasad Reddy on Tuesday allegedly shot dead his relative before killing himself with the same gun in Nallapureddy Pelli of Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district, police said.

ANI | Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 15-06-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 14:22 IST
Police taking bodies to Pulivendula government general hospital for postmortem. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Prasad Reddy on Tuesday allegedly shot dead his relative before killing himself with the same gun in Nallapureddy Pelli of Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district, police said. Local police which arrived at the spot immediately and rushed the two men to government hospital where they were declared as brought dead.

Police said old enmity between Prasad Reddy and his relative Parthasarathi Reddy was the reason for the shooting. Pulivendula Urban Police Station Circle Inspector Bhaskar Reddy said K Sivaprasad Reddy, and Parthasarathy Reddy lived opposite each other in Nallapureddy Palle village in Pulivendula Mandal and the former owned a licensed weapon.

He also said that Parthasarathy had an eccentric nature and had picked up quarrels with villagers. Parthasarathy and Sivaprasad had some some old grudges against each other. "Today at around 8 am, Parthasarathy tried to attack Sivaprasad's son with a sickle. A furious Sivaprasad used his licensed gun to shoot Parthasarathy, who died on the spot. Sivaprasad then committed suicide by shooting himself," the police official said.

Both bodies have been sent to the Pulivendula government general hospital for a postmorterm and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC, police said adding that legal procedures will be followed. (ANI)

