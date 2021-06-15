MNRE organising webinars on renewable energy

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) on Tuesday said it has been conducting a series of webinars on achievements in clean energy.

These webinars started on March 15 and will continue for 75 weeks from the date, the ministry said in a statement,.

As part of commemoration of 75 years of India's Independence, 'Bharat Ka Amrut Mahotsav', the MNRE has been conducting a series of webinars on achievements in new and renewable energy, the statement added.

A webinar on 'Solar Parks in India' was organised on April 1 to discuss the progress in solar park development in the country. Around 350 participants attended the event. The panelists shared their experiences on the subject and highlighted the key challenges.

An interactive webinar with biogas plant manufacturers/ developers was organised on April 12 to discuss the development of the biogas sector in the country.

The webinar focused on new technologies and successful case studies, and also deliberated on the challenges in scaling up the biogas programme. The outcomes of this webinar will aid the MNRE in a better and more effective implementation of the National Biogas Programme.

A webinar on 'Research and Innovation in Solar Energy' was organised on April 16 by the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE), an autonomous institute of the ministry. Recent research and innovations in solar energy and the scope of commercialisation of products developed by NISE were discussed during the webinar. Around 200 participants attended the webinar.

Another workshop on 'Photovoltaic R&D Vision 2026: Role of government, Industry and NCPRE' was organised by the National Centre for Photovoltaic Research and Education (NCPRE), IIT-Bombay at the behest of MNRE on April 26, 2021. The goal of this workshop was to come up with tangible ideas and identify how MNRE, NCPRE and industry can work together to support the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) in the next decade.

Industry delegates discussed the needs, areas and specific technology sectors on which they would like to collaborate with NCPRE. Industry also emphasised the need for hands-on skill development programmes for working professionals to upgrade their skill sets in state-of-the-art technologies.

A webinar on 'Rice Straw Biogas Technology and its Implementation' also was conducted on May 5, by the National Institute of Bio Energy (NIBE), an autonomous institute of the ministry, in partnership with German RETech, Germany.

