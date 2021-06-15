Erisha Agritech Inks Long-term Deal with Minsk Tractor Works

Lines up localization and assembly of tractors under the joint brand 'DARSH BELARUS' New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) MTW (Minsk Tractor Works), the Belarusian brand of agricultural machinery, has reached a long-term agreement with New Delhi-based Erisha Agritech Private Ltd. (India) for the localization and assembly of tractors under the joint brand ''DARSH BELARUS''. The agreement was signed between Mr. Vitali M Volk, General Director, MTW, and Mr. Darshan Rana, Managing Director, Elisha Agritech Private Limited (A Rana Group Company). Trisha Agritech Private Limited will acquire 200 units of Belarus tractors by the end of the year 2021. As part of the implementation of the deal, localization and assembly of tractors under the ''DARSH BELARUS'' brand will get underway at the Indian sites of Elisha Agritech Private Limited soon.

Belarus tractors, first manufactured in 1950, have sold more than 5 million tractors to date. These tractors have been in use in India for over 50 years without any major repairs. The new agreement with MTW will enable Elisha Agritech Private Limited to power optimum farming solutions to farmers and provide them with high-end technology. The two companies are also looking towards inking new deals for the supply of tractors to India's neighboring countries such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal, too short.

According to Mr. Darshan Rana, Managing Director, Elisha Agritech Private Limited, "The agreement signed with Minsk Tractor Works (MTW) will bring back the legacy of Belarus tractors in India. Indian farmers feel proud to be associated with the strong brand of Belarus tractors as they are known for their ruggedness, reliability, and robust looks. ErishaAgritech is now a brand of choice among smart farmers in India, and we have been contributing to agricultural growth by providing innovative combine harvesters, tractors, and implements from the world's top technology partners at the most affordable prices." The Indian enterprise of the Rana Group is also the main promoter of Gomselmash in India through a 50:50 Joint Venture with OJSC "Gomselmash", of the Republic of Belarus. The JV, which was formed in 2017, operates as Gomselmash India Private Limited. ''Gomselmash'' is one of the largest manufacturers of agricultural machinery in the world and is the market leader in combine harvesters and other complex agricultural machineries such as forage harvesters, potato harvesters, sugarcane harvesters, and cotton harvesters.

Besides, Elisha Agritech Private Limited also has an exclusive partnership with Bobruiskagromash, a Belarus company that has expertise in hay management and dairy equipment, such as square baler, round straw baler, hay rake, silage mower, and other tillage implements.

About Elisha Agritech Private Limited Erisha Agritech Private Limited is a Rana Group company, which is into the manufacture, supply, export, sales, and after-sales services of agricultural machinery in India. ErishaAgritech Private Limited, which operates as per the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" mission of the Government of India under the Make in India program, has on its menu complete agriculture solutions under one roof - right from equipment that help in field preparation to crop sowing, protection to harvesting and hay management processes. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing units are equipped with advanced machinery capable of executing bulk orders with precision. Global partners include top technology majors such as Gomselmash CJSC, MTW CJSC, Bobruisk Agromash, Lidselmash from the Republic of Belarus, and other partners from European countries.

