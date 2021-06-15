Rain in Delhi, parts of Haryana, Rajasthan during next 2 hrs: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted light to moderate intensity rain over Delhi and parts of Haryana and Rajasthan.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of entire Delhi, Bahadurgarh, Manesar, Gurugram, Sohna, Nuh, Kaithal, Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipat... and Mahawa, Rajgarh, Tizara, Deeg, Bharatpur, Alwar (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," the IMD tweeted.

The weather forecasting agency also said that hail precipitation would occur over Farukhnagar and Bahadurgarh in Haryana during the next one hour. (ANI)

