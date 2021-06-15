Maharashtra: Crocodile hatchling rescued from Thane pond

A crocodile hatchling was rescued from a pond in Wagle Estate area here in Maharashtra, officials said on Tuesday. The one-feet long hatchling was rescued on Monday evening by a local foundation and handed over to the Thane range forest office. The hatchling is now being taken care of by an NGO working for wildlife welfare, an official said. A volunteer working with the foundation said a crocodile hatchling was rescued from the same pond in July 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)