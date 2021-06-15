Biden, Putin won't cut a deal behind Ukraine's back, Ukrainian foreign minister says

Ukraine does not see the risk of U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin cutting a deal on Ukraine behind Ukraine's back, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday. Biden and Putin meet in Geneva this week in their first meeting since Biden became president. Ukraine has told allies it would not accept any agreements reached in discussions where Ukraine was not present, Kuleba said.

"We do not see any risks for this meeting to reach some kind of agreement on Ukraine behind our back," Kuleba said in a briefing alongside Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)