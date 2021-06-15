Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh recorded 5,741 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the state government's bulletin on Tuesday.

Andhra logs 5,741 new COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths in last 24 hrs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh recorded 5,741 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the state government's bulletin on Tuesday. With this, the cumulative caseload of the state reached 18,20,134. Also, the state saw 53 new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 12,052.

Registering as many as 10,567 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries in the state climbed to 17,32,948. At present, Andhra Pradesh has a total of 75,134 active Coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, India reported 60,471 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest count after 75 days, while the daily positivity rate further dropped to 3.45 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. The daily positivity rate is below 5 per cent for 8 consecutive days. The active cases further declined to 9,13,378, taking the weekly positivity rate at 4.39 per cent, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.64 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

