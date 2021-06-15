POWERGRID and Municipal Corporation Shimla partner to create Smart City Infrastructure

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), central PSU under Ministry of Power as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative has provided support to the Municipal Corporation of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh for creating Smart City Infrastructure. POWERGRID had sanctioned funds amounting to ₹1.98 crores for providing four Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) in the state of Himachal Pradesh. Shri Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister Himachal Pradesh, flagged off truck-mounted sewer jetting and litter picking machines, provided to the Municipal Corporation Shimla, Himachal Pradesh by Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID).

Shri Suresh Bhardwaj, Urban Development Minister, Himachal Pradesh, Shri V. K. Singh, Director (Personnel), POWERGRID, Shri Kailash Rathore, Executive Director, Northern Region-II, POWERGRID, senior officials from POWERGRID and Government of Himachal Pradesh were also present on this occasion.

One truck mounted sweeping machine with a vacuum cleaner and one truck-mounted compactor has been handed over to Municipal Corporation, Shimla in the month of December 2020.

This initiative of POWERGRID will help Municipal Corporation, Shimla in creating a smart city infrastructure and in maintaining the cleanliness and hygiene of the city. Further, with the introduction of these technologically advanced machines, the process of cleaning especially in difficult terrains of the hilly region will be done in an easy and rapid manner.

Earlier, one SPV mounted vacuum-assisted road sweeper, two sewer cleaning jetting vehicle machines costing ₹1.31 crore had been handed over to Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Manali, District Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. Apart from this, 3250 solars LED street lights and 13000 twin bins dustbins having financial implication of ₹11.49 crore, have been supplied and installed in various parts of Himachal Pradesh.

Besides, POWERGRID has also undertaken efforts for skill development for local youth in district Lahaul and Spiti, through infrastructure additions & capacity building in the field of mountaineering & allied activities with the financial implication of ₹32 lacs. As part of CSR efforts in the state, 4 Medical Mobile units costing ₹1.06 crore to Bilaspur District Authorities, two ambulances in IGMC Shimla and District Hospital, Chamba have been provided.

POWERGRID is a 'Maharatna' Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Power, Government of India. POWERGRID's physical assets in Himachal Pradesh as of date stands at 1590 km of transmission lines, 4 sub-stations of 400/220 kV at Chamba, Hamirpur, Banala ( all three are State-of-the-art technology Gas-insulated Substation(GIS) and Nalagarh with more than 3130 MVA of transformation capacity.

