Alibaba executive vice chairman says Jack Ma lying low - CNBC

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 18:24 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Alibaba Group Holding founder Jack Ma is fine and "lying low right now", the Chinese e-commerce giant's executive vice chairman, Joe Tsai, said in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday.

Following Ma's criticism of the Chinese regulatory system last year, the authorities have come down heavily on the company, leading to the shelving of financial affiliate Ant Group's IPO. Ma has been largely out of public view ever since. Tsai told CNBC that what is happening to Ma needs to be separated from what is happening to Alibaba's business.

He also added that the company's financial business is under restructuring.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

