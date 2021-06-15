Left Menu

Czechia asks top EU court for 5 mln euro daily fine on Poland

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 15-06-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 18:30 IST
The Czech Republic asked the European Union's top court to impose a fine of 5 million euros per day on Poland for not halting as ordered mining operations of the Turow lignite mine located on the border between the two countries.

"The Czech Republic asks the Court to impose a daily 5 million euro penalty on Poland for not having immediately ceased the lignite mining activities in the Turow coal mine located on the Czech border environment," the court said on Twitter.

The EU's top court ordered Poland to stop operations of the mine on May 21 as an intermediate measure before a full judgment on the case, brought forward by Prague saying that the mine pollutes the environment across the border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

