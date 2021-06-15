Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St subdued at open with Fed meeting in focus

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 19:15 IST
Wall Street's main indexes were largely unchanged at the open on Tuesday as investors awaited cues from the Federal Reserve this week about whether a recent jump in inflation would prompt a sooner-than-expected tapering in monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.35 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 34,397.10, the S&P 500 opened higher by 0.13 points, or 0.00%, at 4,255.28, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.51 points, or 0.05%, to 14,166.64 at the opening bell.

