Prepare schemes to boost milk, pork, poultry production: Assam CM to officials

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday directed the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department to work out three schemes by July 7 to augment milk production and achieve self-reliance in pork and poultry production in a bid to stop the import of the products.

The chief minister, reviewing the implementation of various schemes of the department, also directed the officials to prepare a roadmap to attract youths to take up dairy and livestock farming through incentives and facilitation of bank loans.

Advertisement

Emphasising the need for reducing import of pork, poultry and eggs to the state, he said that the department needs to take steps to boost the livestock sector at the earliest to generate employment and ensure economic progress, he said.

Sarma also said that the milch cow population in the state should be increased through the cross-breeding of local cattle with other high yielding varieties and increase the number of artificial insemination of cattle in all corners of the state.

The chief minister pointed out that youths must be facilitated with funds and technical support to take up dairy farming in a cooperative model.

The piggery sector holds immense potential for employment generation, he said.

The veterinary department must explore ways to bring piglets of high yielding varieties from outside and distribute them among pig farmers in the unorganised sector, Sarma said.

Minister of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Atul Bora, Chairman of Assam Livestock and Poultry Corporation Manoj Saikia, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Samir Kumar Sinha and other senior officials of the department were present at the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)