Left Menu

500 vaccinated at special vaccination drive in Shimla

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 15-06-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 20:13 IST
500 vaccinated at special vaccination drive in Shimla
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

About 500 people were vaccinated during a special vaccination drive organised here on Tuesday.

The camp was set up at Shakti Sadan, Corporate Headquarters (CHQ) by Satluj Jal Vidhut Nigam (SJVN) in collaboration with Fortis Healthcare.

The SJVN is a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Ministry of Power.

The benefitted individuals included SJVN's permanent employees, contractual workers, security personnel, other staff and eligible members of their families.

This is in addition to the 1,700 people who were vaccinated during a three-day vaccination Drive at SJVN Shimla last week.

More such drives have been planned for June 16 and 17 at 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station and June 18 and 19 at 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
4
Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021