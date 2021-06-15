Adman Sajan Raj Kurup launches organic food company

Adman Sajan Raj Kurup on Tuesday announced the launch of an organic food company and online retailing platform under 'Saintfarm' to tap into the growing demand for organic products in the country.

Kurup, who has also founded Creativeland Asia and Ventureland Asia, said Saintfarm Agro LLP is an affordable, 100 per cent organic food company which is engaged in farming, processing, R&D, exports, e-commerce, and domestic retailing.

After acquiring Ahmedabad-based boutique organic retail company Arpit Organic in 2019, Kurup spent the last two years scaling up, forward and backward integrating to create the Saintfarm operations.

This included acquiring organic farmland, aggregating farmers, setting up organic food processing and packing unit, building apiaries and recruiting the right supply chain partners. The company has also custom built iOS and Android app, which is designed for right and left swipe instead of the traditional e-commerce platforms.

Saintfarm has 258 different organic products across categories including fruits, vegetables, pulses, grains, cow ghee and honey.

Speaking to reporters, Kurup said Saintfarm was set up with an initial investment of about USD 2-3 million.

He explained that Saintfarm has set up farming facilities across agricultural land in various locations in regions like Maharashtra and Gujarat.

''At present, our supply chain covers more than 650 farmers in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Uttaranchal and the Northeast, growing organic ingredients like cereals, pulses, oilseeds, spices to fruits, vegetables and herbs.

''The farms, products and facilities are certified for EU, USDA NOP and Indian NPOP standards,'' he said.

He added that the company is focussed on expanding the reach of the product and customer acquisition in the first year of launch.

Saintfarm aims to bring together around 15,000 farmers from across the nation in next two years.

The company has set up its first processing unit at Ahmedabad, which has a capacity of processing up to 240 metric tonne (MT) per year of flours, dals and pulses.

The company aims to set up similar processing units at Mumbai, Jaipur, Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR in near future, and to increase the processing unit capacity to at least 1,000 MT per annum by the end of the 2023.

Kurup said the company has also set up own apiaries and produce pure, unadulterated honey. Currently, there are three apiaries located around northern India and has ''2.5 crore honeybees''.

''With Saintfarm, I really want to make organic more affordable and mainstream across the length and breadth of this vast country and be a significant contributor to the organic movement globally.

''We made a strategic business decision to invest and our own create agri-tech infrastructure,'' he added.

Partnering Kurup in the venture is Nehal Shah, who retains a minority stake after the acquisition of Arpit Organic. Shah has 12 years of experience in the organic sector and has been given the operational reins as the Chief Operations Officer for the venture.

The global organic food market is expected to grow from USD 201.77 billion in 2020 to USD 221.37 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7 per cent. The Indian organic food market reached a value of USD 815 million in 2020.

Ventureland Asia, founded by Kurup, is an India registered Rs 100 crore alternative investment fund (AIF) focusing on early-stage and seed investments into start-ups. The fund has invested in e-commerce, education, healthcare, agri-tech and e-sports.

