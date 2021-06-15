Soccer-Hungary v Portugal teams

Following are the teams for the European Championship Group F match between Hungary and Portugal in Budapest on Tuesday.

Hungary: Peter Gulacsi; Endre Botka, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai; ﻿Gergo Lovrencsics, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Adam Nagy, ﻿﻿﻿Andras Schafer, Attila Fiola; Roland Sallai, Aadam Szalai (captain)

Portugal: Rui Patricio; Nelson Semedo, Ruben Dias, Pepe, ﻿﻿Raphael Guerreiro; Danilo, William Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota,﻿ ﻿Cristiano Ronaldo (captain)

