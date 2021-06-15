Soccer-Hungary v Portugal teams
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 15-06-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 20:29 IST
Following are the teams for the European Championship Group F match between Hungary and Portugal in Budapest on Tuesday.
Hungary: Peter Gulacsi; Endre Botka, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai; Gergo Lovrencsics, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Adam Nagy, Andras Schafer, Attila Fiola; Roland Sallai, Aadam Szalai (captain)
Portugal: Rui Patricio; Nelson Semedo, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro; Danilo, William Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo (captain)
