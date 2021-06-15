PGCIL provides aid to Municipal Corporation of Shimla for smart city infra

State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) has provided support to Municipal Corporation of Shimla for creating smart city infrastructure.

As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), PGCIL's initiative has provided support to Municiapl Corporation of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, to create smart city infrastructure, the power ministry said in a statement.

PGCIL has sanctioned funds amounting to Rs 1.98 crore for providing four special purpose vehicles (SPVs) in Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur flagged off truck-mounted sewer-jetting and litter-picking machines, provided to the municipal corporation by PGCIL.

One truck-mounted sweeping machine with vacuum cleaner and one truck-mounted compactor has been handed over to Municipal Corporation of Shimla in December 2020.

With introduction of these technologically advanced machines, the process of cleaning, especially in difficult terrains of the hilly region, will be done in an easy and rapid manner, it added.

Earlier, one SPV-mounted vacuum assisted road sweeper, two sewer-cleaning jetting vehicle machines costing Rs 1.31 crore were handed over to Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Manali, District Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.

Apart from this, 3,250 solar LED street lights and 13,000 twin bins dustbins having a financial implication of Rs 11.49 crore have been supplied and installed in various parts of Himachal Pradesh.

Besides, PGCIL has also undertaken efforts for skill development for local youth in the Lahaul and Spiti district, through infrastructure additions and capacity building in field of mountaineering and allied activities with a financial implication of Rs 32 lakh.

As part of the company's CSR efforts in the state, four medical mobile units costing Rs 1.06 crore to Bilaspur district authorities, two ambulances in IGMC Shimla and District Hospital, Chamba, have been provided.

