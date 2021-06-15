Left Menu

PM Modi to deliver keynote address at 5th edition of VivaTech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the 5th edition of VivaTech on Wednesday at around 4 pm.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 21:43 IST
PM Modi to deliver keynote address at 5th edition of VivaTech
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the 5th edition of VivaTech on Wednesday at around 4 pm. Other prominent speakers in the event include President of France Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez and ministers and MPs from various European countries.

The event will also witness the participation of corporate leaders including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Chairman and CEO, Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg and President, Microsoft Brad Smith. A PMO release said that the Prime Minister has been invited as a Guest of Honour to deliver the keynote address at VivaTech 2021.

The Prime Minister, who also made a tweet, said that he will address the event through video conferencing. "Through this forum, will be speaking about India's strides in the world of tech and start-up," he said.

The release said VivaTech is one of the largest digital and startup events in Europe, held in Paris every year since 2016. It is jointly organized by Publicis Groupe - a prominent advertising and marketing conglomerate and Les Echos - a leading French media group.

The event brings together stakeholders in technology innovation and the startup ecosystem and includes exhibitions, awards, panel discussions and startup contests. The 5th edition of VivaTech is scheduled to be held between June 16 and 19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
4
Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021