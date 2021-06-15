Delhi Court defers immediate release of Pinjra Tod activist till tomorrow
A Delhi Court on Tuesday deferred issuing any order on the immediate release of Pinjra Tod activists Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal from judicial custody till tomorrow.
Additional Sessions Judge Revinder Bedi asked SHO concerned to submit a verification Report relating to particulars of accused and sureties preferably by 1 PM tomorrow June 16. The court has directed Delhi Police to have the verification particulars of the accused/sureties as soon as possible preferably by tomorrow 1 pm.
The lawyers of Kalita and Narwal had moved the trial court for immediate release after the Delhi High Court allowed their bail pleas. In three separate orders, the Delhi High Court has granted bail to Pinjra tod activists Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha. All of them were arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in connection with northeast Delhi violence cases.
Kalita and Pinjra tod activist Narwal were arrested in the subject FIR on May 29, 2020. Tanha was arrested on May 19, 2020 in the present case. (ANI)
